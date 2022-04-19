PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Georgetown County authorities have started an investigation after a bullet reportedly hit a home Tuesday in Pawleys Island.

The incident happened on Ferguson Drive, according to the Georgetown Sheriff’s Office, which said the residence was also the scene of two arson investigations last week. Two people were recorded on the home’s video surveillance camera as they poured gasoline on the steps of a deck on Friday and started a fire.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.