COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A Pawleys Island man recently claimed a $300,000 scratch-off prize, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The man bought his winning ticket at the Pawleys Express store on Ocean Highway in Pawleys Island and then made the trip to Columbia with his mom to claim the top prize in the lottery’s $10 Kings Ransom game.

“He was very excited about it,” his mom told lottery officials, adding that she felt lucky, too. “He gave me a tip.”

As of Thursday afternoon, lottery officials said two top prizes of $300,000 remained in the Kings Ransom game.

Pawleys Express received a $3,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.