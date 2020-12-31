Pawleys Island man arrested after shipping marijuana to local business

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Wednesday arrested a Pawleys Island man for shipping large quantities of marijuana through the US Postal Service (USPS).

According to GCSO, Timothy Charles Humphrey, 60, sent a package via USPS to a local business for him to pick up. The package contained “a significant quantity of marijuana.”

Humphrey was arrested for a similar incident last year.

He is being charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, second offense, and is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.