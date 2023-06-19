PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — A Pawleys Island motorcyclist was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash, according to the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office.

Bernard Sherman, 53, died after his motorcycle was hit by another vehicle, Coroner Chase Ridgeway said. He was pronounced dead at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.

No additional information was immediately available. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Count on News13 for updates.