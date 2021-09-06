Pawleys Island police issue warning about riding golf carts with pets, children

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — The Pawleys Island Police Department issued a warning about riding golf carts with pets and children with a graphic video showing a dog who fell off the side being pulled by a golf cart.

The police department said golf carts should not be driven with children or pets on the lap, as it’s hard to control the steering wheel and the pet or child at the same time.

The department shared a video of a golf cart driving down the road with a dog being dragged next to it.

Note: The video in the tweet below may be graphic to some viewers. Viewer discretion advised.

Golf carts can be dangerous if not operated in a safe manner. Please do not drive with children or pets in your lap. It is difficult to maintain control of the steering wheel & your passenger at the same time. We're grateful this dog was not seriously injured. pic.twitter.com/fFbOpHH2F9 — Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) September 6, 2021

The dog in the video was not seriously injured, according to police.