PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — The Pawleys Island Police Department responded to more than a dozen homes with broken water lines Sunday afternoon.

Police said there were about 20 homes that were discovered to have broken water lines and leaks due to the temperatures warming back up.

The department thanked Midway Fire Rescue for assisting with the issues.

Anyone who sees a leak or broken pipe on Pawleys Island is asked to call 843-527-6763.