Pawleys Island retirement community residents get COVID-19 vaccine

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) — More than 250 residents and staff of a Pawleys Island retirement community are expected to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

“We are extremely excited and blessed to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to our residents and staff,” Tim Layton, the executive director of The Lakes at Litchfield, wrote in a press release. “The pandemic is far from over outside of The Lakes at Litchfield; but for our residents and staff, the end is finally near.”

The community partnered with CVS Health to administer the vaccine.

It will hold a second clinic on Jan. 25 to give out additional first doses, along with the second dose to those who already received the first. It will host a third clinic at a later date.