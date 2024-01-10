GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — A man died Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle in Georgetown, police said.
It happened at about 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of Front and Wood streets, according to Georgetown police. The man was pronounced dead at Georgetown Memorial Hospital.
The investigation is ongoing, police said. No additional information was immediately available.
* * *
Dennis Bright is a Digital Producer at News13. He joined the team in May 2021. Dennis is a West Virginia native and a graduate of Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia. Follow Dennis on, Facebook, X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.