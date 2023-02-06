GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was hit by a car and killed Sunday night on Highmarket Street in Georgetown County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened at about 10:45 p.m. about 9 miles west of Georgetown near Riddick Road, SCHP Master Trooper Gary Miller said. The person killed was walking east on Highmarket Street and was hit by a 2020 Honda Civic going in the same direction.

The car’s driver was not injured, and there are no charges resulting from the incident, Miller said.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.