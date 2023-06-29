MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Georgetown County authorities are investigating a shooting that injured one person in Murrells Inlet.
It happened on Avalon Court, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. The victim suffered a single gunshot wound.
Deputies said there is no danger to the public. The shooting remains under investigation.
No additional information was immediately available.
