GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Deputies in Georgetown are investigating after a person was reportedly shot overnight.

A person showed up at about 3 a.m. to a hospital with a gunshot wound, deputies said. The person is expected to survive.

The person was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, according to deputies.

Other details surrounding the shooting, including where it took place, were not immediately available. The sheriff’s office continues to investigate.