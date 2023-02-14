GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A pickup truck driver died Monday night in a single-vehicle crash in Georgetown County, according to authorities.

It happened at about 8:15 a.m. on Highway 51 near Pawnee Drive, about 10 miles north of Andrews, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Ridgeway said the Toyota pickup was going north on Highway 51 when it ran off the road, hit a tree, overturned and caught fire.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.