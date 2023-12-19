GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and another person injured Monday evening when two Ford F-150 pickup trucks collided in Georgetown County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened at about 6:50 p.m. on Highway 701 near Old Pee Dee Road.

According to SCHP Master Trooper William Bennett, the driver of a 2020 Ford F-150 died at the scene and the driver of a 2019 Ford F-150 was taken to a local hospital. They were the only two people in the trucks.

The 2020 F-150 was traveling north and the 2019 F-150 was going south when they collided, Bennett said. The 2020 truck went off the left side of the road and the 2019 truck went off the right side of the road and into a ditch.

No additional information was immediately available.