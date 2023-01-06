Our temperatures are back to normal, and this cooler weather will continue through the weekend. Tonight will be clear and cold with low temperatures in the 30s away from the coast. High pressure will bring more sunshine tomorrow, and it will be similar to today. A weak storm system will bring a few clouds Sunday and a slight chance for a shower late in the day and at night. Another weak system will bring a small chance for showers on Tuesday. No big temperature swings are expected through next week with highs in the 60s.

Tonight, mainly clear and cold. Lows 34 inland, 40 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 60 inland, 58 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny with a slight chance for a shower late. Highs in the low 60s.