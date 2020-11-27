Pleasant weekend weather followed by rain

Warm weather will continue through this weekend, but there will also be a chance for occasional showers.

The weak front that stalled out overhead yesterday will get pushed to our south tomorrow, and this will dry us out for much of the weekend. It will be a little cooler this weekend, as the wind shifts to the north, especially on Sunday with highs in the 60s.

A strong storm system will approach late Sunday, bringing a chance for showers late in the day. Rain will be likely Sunday night and Monday. As this system moves across our region there is the possibility of heavy rain and maybe a few severe storms.

Cooler weather returns for the middle of next week with highs only the 40s Tuesday and low 50s Wednesday as cold air sinks down over our region behind the storm system that moves through early in the week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with a stray shower. Lows 59 inland, 62 beaches.

Saturday, morning showers, afternoon clearing. Highs in the 66-68