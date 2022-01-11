Plenty of sunshine, but cold

There was plenty of sunshine to go around. Inland and the Grand Strand welcomed minimal clouds and clear skies, yet the temperature was only in the 40s. It’s hard to enjoy the sun when the temperatures are that low, yet this is nothing uncommon for January. The good news is the sunshine will continue into tomorrow and temperatures will be slight warmer and in the 50s.

Temperatures will dive once again on Thursday as a cold front passes through. The front will enter our area Thursday night through early Friday morning. The system will exit the Carolinas around 8-10AM Friday morning. The rest of Friday will have partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid-50s everywhere. Similar conditions are expected Saturday with slightly colder temperatures.

The next weather event is a low pressure system and associated upper level trough. Some models indicate a wintry mix is possible on Sunday inland and along the border belt. However, we cannot get too excited just yet, Sunday is still five days away and most of the models are not in agreement quite yet. However, by Friday we should have a better image of what is going on. Either way, nothing will stick around for too long. The low pressure will be out early Monday morning.

For Monday and Tuesday expect mostly to partly sunny skies with temperatures in the 50s.