Plenty of sunshine through Wednesday

Early morning storms will roll through the area, some could be strong to severe. Portions of our area are in an enhanced risk for some severe thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has put us under an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms with even better chances for stronger storms in areas to our south and southwest

. This means that we're seeing the potential for severe and potentially dangerous thunderstorms in our area. Strong damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes are possible with these storms. The timing of these strong storms will be from around 6am through late morning. A few storms cloud linger through midday but we'll slowly clear out this afternoon.