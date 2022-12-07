GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men were arrested on drug charges after officers conducted a traffic stop on a ‘suspicious’ vehicle, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

It happened at 2:17 p.m. Tuesday on Fraser Street in Georgetown, police said.

Hoyt Jeffrey Scott High, 55, and David Callie, Birt, 51, both of Georgetown, were found fighting in a gray SUV, according to police. When officers approached the SUV, they saw High place a clear plastic bag in his mouth. High spit out the bag shortly after and officers discovered that it contained heroin, meth and crack cocaine.

High faces possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute meth and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine charges, police said. Birt faces possession of drug paraphernalia and hindering and obstructing law enforcement charges.

The two men have been booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center.