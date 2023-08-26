GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers in Georgetown are looking for a young man who police believe is responsible for firing shots at a Georgetown High School football game Friday night.

According to the Georgetown Police Department, Tyrell Douglas Handy is wanted on several charges after shots were fired during a large fight at the Georgetown/Andrews football game.

Handy is wanted on the following charges:

Aggravated Breach of Peace.

Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits.

Malicious Injury to Personal Property.

Possession of Weapon on School Property.

Anyone with information leading to Handy’s arrest should contact Detective Bordner at (843) 545-4355.