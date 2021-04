MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A possible grenade found Tuesday in Murrells Inlet was determined to be non-explosive, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

A hand grenade replica was found in a shed on Berkeley Court Tuesday afternoon. Deputies got on scene and blocked access to the area, according to the sheriff’s office.

Explosive experts with SLED determined the grenade was not explosive.

No other information was immediately available.