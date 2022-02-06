Man killed by Williamsburg County officer after pursuit, crash in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C (WBTW) – An investigation is underway after an officer with the Hemingway Police Department in Williamsburg County shot and killed a man early Sunday after a pursuit that ended with a crash in Georgetown County, authorities said.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened after the pursuit involving the Hemingway officer ended in a crash at Chopee and Schoolhouse roads. The sheriff’s office said deputies arrived after the incident and “secured the scene until it could be processed” by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway identified the person who was shot as Robert Junior Langley, 46, of Folly Grove Road. He was pronounced dead at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.

An autopsy is planned for Friday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina, Ridgeway said. No additional information was immediately available.

Officials with SLED are handling the investigation.

