Racist messages spray painted on homes in Pawleys Island neighborhood

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Racist messages were spray painted on two homes under construction in the Hagley Estates neighborhood, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, the graffiti was done some time between 12:30 p.m. Sept. 5 and 8:00 a.m. Sept. 7. The messages were spray painted on the outside back side walls and windows of a newly constructed home in the 900 block of Hagley Drive.

The newly constructed home next door also had graffiti on the inside wall of the garage, deputies said.

One of the messages reads “Go the [expletive] back to Mexico.” Most of the graffiti was cleaned up by Thursday afternoon.

Deputies said there were no signs of footprints on the ground due to the rain washing the ground.

As of Thursday, there are no suspects in the case.