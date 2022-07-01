Warm, humid weather will continue for the weekend, but so will the chance for showers and thunderstorms. A weak area of low pressure will move up the Carolina coast tonight into Saturday, bringing showers and thunderstorms. The area of low pressure will move away tomorrow night, but the chance for showers and thunderstorms will continue on Sunday. Typical summertime weather will continue through next week with partly sunny skies, temperatures in the 80s and low 90s, and scattered afternoon thunderstorms. High pressure may strengthen late next week, and some spots could heat into the mid 90s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows 71 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 88 inland, 84 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny with a chance for thunderstorms. Highs 85-90.