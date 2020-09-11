Rain chances continue this weekend with drier weather next week

Warm, humid weather with scattered showers will continue through the weekend. The rather cloudy weather will continue tonight and Saturday with scattered showers. A cold front will try to move into the area tonight and dissipate, keeping the cloud cover around for Saturday. We should see more sunshine on Sunday, but there will still be a chance for a thunderstorm.

A cold front will move through the area on Monday, bringing a chance for thunderstorms. Cooler, drier weather will move in for the middle of next week with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s and lower humidity.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with showers and fog. Lows 74 inland, 76 beaches.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. Highs in the mid 80s.