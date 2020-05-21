Rain chances decrease as temperatures warm up into the weekend

The wet weather we have seen for the past few days will be drying a bit for the weekend. The storm system that has been stalled across the Southeast will move away tomorrow, allowing slightly drier air to move in by the weekend. We will still see showers around tonight. More sunshine is expected tomorrow, but scattered thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon, but not as many as the past few days. Saturday will be mainly dry with just a slight chance for a shower. With the drier weather and increased sunshine it will warm up. High temperatures will be in the 80s Friday through the weekend, and some spots could hit 90 on Saturday. A cold front will move through Sunday with scattered thunderstorms. This will drop temperatures a bit to start next week, and it will dry out for much of the week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 64 inland, 68 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 86 inland, 82 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a shower. Highs 85-90.