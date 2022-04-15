Rain chances are back for the weekend. Clouds will increase late tonight as the next system approaches the Carolinas. We will see a mostly cloudy day tomorrow with showers and thunderstorms. This system will move away tomorrow night as a cold front moves through. It will cool down for Easter Sunday with partly sunny skies and dry weather for much of the day. The next system will increase the clouds Sunday afternoon with rain showers late in the day. This system will bring rain Sunday night into Monday, and it should be a good, soaking rain. It will be cool on Monday with high temperatures only in the 60s. Sunshine will return Tuesday, and high pressure will keep it sunny through the rest of the week. High temperatures will be in the low 70s on Tuesday, and will warm to near 80 by Thursday.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 52 inland, 58 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday, partly sunny with a chance for showers late. Highs in the low 70s.