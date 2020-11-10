Rain chances increasing

Warm weather will continue, but rain chances will increase this week. High pressure will control our weather through tomorrow. Tonight will be partly cloudy and warm with lows in the 60s. Temperatures tomorrow will be back to near 80 degrees with partly sunny skies. Tropical moisture will start to move into the Carolinas tomorrow. This is being pushed northward due to Tropical Storm Eta, which will stay in the Gulf of Mexico for the next several days. A few scattered showers are possible tomorrow, and humidity will increase tomorrow and Wednesday. By Wednesday, a weak cold front will push into the Carolinas and stall. As this front interacts with the tropical airmass in place, we will see on and off showers Wednesday through Friday. There will be potential for some heavy rain, but it does not look like widespread heavy rain. Another weak front will push into the Carolinas over the weekend, keeping the chance for scattered showers going.

Tonight, partly cloudy and warm. Lows 60 inland, 64 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered showers. Highs 80 inland, 78 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy, warm and humid with periods of rain. Highs 75-80.