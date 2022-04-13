Warm weather will be back again tomorrow, but the chance for thunderstorms also returns. Clouds will build tonight, and it will be mild again with low temperatures in the 60s. Tomorrow will be partly sunny, breezy and warm with a stray thunderstorm possible late in the day. A cold front will move through tomorrow night, and that is when we will see a better chance for rain… some of the showers may even linger into Friday morning. It will be a little cooler Friday with highs in the 70s. It will warm up a bit on Saturday, then another weak cold front will bring a chance for thunderstorms late in the day. Cooler weather will return for Easter Sunday. The next system will increase clouds in the afternoon, and there will be a chance for showers late in the day. This rain chance will continue Sunday night and into Monday. Sunshine returns Tuesday, and it will warm into the middle of next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 61 inland, 64 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, breezy and warm with a stray thunderstorm. Highs 84 inland, 78 beaches.

Friday, morning showers, then partly sunny and a little cooler. Highs in the low to mid 70s.