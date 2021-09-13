Rain chances return mid week

Warm and more humid weather is expected through the middle of the week. Skies will stay clear tonight, and it will not be as cool as the past few nights. Sunshine mixed with a few clouds tomorrow as the humidity increases. It will be warm again with the highs in the 80s to near 90. Warm, humid weather will continue Wednesday, and it will lead to scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Tropical moisture may lead to higher rain chances on Thursday, then it will stay warm and humid through the weekend. We will continue to have scattered thunderstorms each day. This weather pattern will continue into next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 65 inland, 70 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.