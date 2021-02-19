Rain clears but most places will dip below freezing tonight

Skies are clearing, and we will see lots of sunshine over the weekend. Drier air will move in tonight, pushing away the rain and clearing the clouds. Most places will dip below freezing tonight with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. High pressure builds in for the weekend with plenty of sunshine, but it will stay cool with highs in the low to mid 50s. A weak system will move through Monday with a chance for scattered showers. It will also bring warmer weather with highs in the 60s Monday. The rain chance will move away quickly Monday night, and we will see sunshine through the middle of the week, plus it will stay warm. A cold front on Friday will bring a chance for showers.
Tonight, clearing and cold. Lows 29 inland, 32 beaches.
Tomorrow, sunny and cool. Highs 54 inland, 50 beaches.
Sunday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs 50-55.