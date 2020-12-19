Rain moves in tonight to finish the weekend

After a very sunny and cool but overall pleasant Saturday afternoon we’re expecting rain to finish off the weekend.

High pressure that was hanging out over the region for the start of the weekend will be moving further off to the north and east overnight tonight. This will allow for more cloud coverage to move in overnight tonight. Looking forward to the early morning hours we’ll see some persistent rain start to move in from the west.

Overall your Sunday will be cool and rainy with highs topping out in the low 50s. Monday we start to see highs pick up just slightly closer to normal for this time of year. But we’ll still be seeing lots of tropical moisture hanging out leading to more chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

We’ll see some more sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday followed by one more shot at rain Christmas Eve. Christmas day we’ll see lots of sunshine and a brief cool down.

Tonight, increasing clouds and showers. Lows in the low 40s and upper 30s.

Sunday, rainy and cool. Highs in the low 50s.

Monday, slightly warmer with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s.