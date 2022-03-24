Our weather will dry out and cool down heading into the weekend. The cold front that brought the rain today will move away tonight. Rain will come to an end, and it will stay cloudy for much of the night. Drier air will move in tomorrow, and we will see sunshine mixed with clouds. It will be mild and windy with wind gusts over 30 mph. The weekend is looking nice, but it will be windy on Saturday, and it will be cool on Sunday. A cold front will move through late Saturday bringing winds gusting as high as 40mph. Cooler weather will move in Saturday night with some spots cooling into the 30s. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the low to mid 60s with plenty of sunshine. It will be cold again Sunday night with temperatures away from the coast falling into the 30s. Sunshine will continue next week, and we will warm up. High temperatures will warm into the 70s on Tuesday, and some spots may see 80 on Wednesday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with rain coming to an end. Lows 49 inland, 52 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, windy and mild. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday, partly sunny, windy and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.