Rain returns Thursday

Rain chances will continue through the rest of the week. Tropical moisture will continue to push across the Carolinas into the weekend. This will keep us warm and humid, but will also bring showers and thunderstorms. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with showers. The showers and thunderstorms will continue tomorrow and Friday with high temperatures in the 80s. We will start to dry out over the weekend. There will still be a few showers around on Saturday, then the tropical moisture will push offshore on Sunday. This drier weather will continue into next week, and it will stay warm with highs in the 80s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows 68 inland, 70 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s

Friday, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.