Rain returns to start the week

After a really pleasant weekend with lots of sunshine, we are tracking more rain on the way for your Monday. Overnight tonight we’re going to see more clouds start to push into the region as our wind direction switches to the south.

Tomorrow morning you’ll be starting off your day with clouds overhead and the chance for some scattered showers. Throughout the day a cold front will move closer towards the region and eventually pass by overhead prompting some heavy rain during the evening. The good news is this front will quickly push off to the east and by Tuesday morning we’ll already be seeing more sunshine. Afternoon highs will also be above average for much of the week, topping out in the 60s through Thursday.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase with lows in the upper 30s to around 40.

TOMORROW: Scattered showers with high temps in the low 60s.