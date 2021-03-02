Rain tonight and tomorrow

Rain tonight will continue tomorrow. A storm system will pass by to our south tonight, bringing periods of rain and keeping it cool. Rain will continue tomorrow, especially in the morning. The storm system will move away, ending the rain and bringing some clearing in the afternoon. Sunshine on Thursday will warm us into the 60s. A dry cold front Thursday night will bring cooler weather on Friday and into the weekend. A storm system will pass to our south on Saturday with clouds and a chance for a shower. Sunshine returns Sunday and will continue into next week. It will warm up next week.

Tonight, cloudy and cool with periods of rain. Lows 42 inland, 46 beaches.

Tomorrow, rain in the morning, clearing in the afternoon. Highs 60 inland, 56 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.