Rain will end late tonight

Rain will come to an end overnight, but clouds will linger into the weekend. Cloudy and breezy tonight with periods of rain. There is still a chance for severe thunderstorms along the coast from 8pm until midnight, but most of the instability required to produce these storms will stay offshore. If a thunderstorm or two can develop, there will be a chance for damaging wind gusts or even a tornado. The rain will wind down after midnight. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and windy, and there will be a few stray showers around. The clouds will continue into Saturday, and it will be cool to start the weekend with highs in the 60s. The clouds will move away Saturday night, and sunshine will return on Sunday. This sunny weather will continue into next week, bringing a warming trend. Highs will be in the 70s next week. A cold front could bring a few showers Wednesday or Thursday.

Tonight, cloudy and breezy with periods of rain, possibly a thunderstorm. Lows 56 inland, 60 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and windy with a stray shower. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday, mostly cloudy and cool. Highs in the mid 60s.