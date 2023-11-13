GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A sex offender who cut his ankle monitor and fled from authorities in Georgetown County is now in custody.

The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services said Johnathan Singleton was in custody and is being housed at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

Law enforcement began searching for Singleton on Nov. 6.

Officials said Singleton cut his ankle monitor and fled into the woods after authorities attempted to apprehend him while at his home.