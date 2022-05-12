GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Remains were found in a wooded area in Georgetown County, sources tell News13 sister station WCBD.

Sources said authorities have been searching the area since Wednesday night.

News13 has reached out to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, coroner’s office, the FBI, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for more information. The coroner’s office would not confirm if remains were found and directed us to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office also would not confirm.

The South Carolina FBI office said it couldn’t confirm any details for this location, and SLED referred us back to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

News13 has a crew in the area of Old Town Avenue in Harmony Township off Pennyroyal Road, where a Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office car is in the tree line. A Georgetown County truck pulled in with a flat bed and equipment.

