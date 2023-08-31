GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — In response to shots being fired at a football game last Friday night, Georgetown County School District has updated their safety procedures to make sure “Friday nights are as safe as possible for everyone,” the school district said in a statement.

Effective immediately, the following security procedures will be implemented for Friday night football games: Georgetown County School District has requested an increased law enforcement presence for future games until further notice and that includes parking lot surveillance, according to the district.

All attendees are subject to screening by security staff. The Open gate weapons detection system will be in operation at all main entrances and metal detection wands will be utilized at all entrances. The clear bag procedures will be enforced at all entrances. All approved bags are subject to inspection by security staff.

Additional administration and staff presence will be provided to add monitoring inside the stadium and students in 9th through 12th grade must present their current school identification if they wish to enter the stadium without being accompanied by an adult, the district said.

Students in pre-k to 8th grade must be accompanied by an adult to enter the stadium. Adults should not leave students inside the stadium with plans to return to pick them up after the game is over. Violators will be held accountable, according to the district.

Re-entry will not be allowed and attendees who choose to leave the stadium must purchase a new ticket and must be re-screened by security.

Entry gates will close at the end of halftime, and no one will be admitted into the game after halftime. Concession stands will close at the end of the third quarter. Violators of there or other safety procedures may be prohibited from attending future athletic events, the district said.