MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A Murrells Inlet motorcycle bar will host a fundraiser on Sunday to benefit a community member whose cervical cancer has returned after being in remission.

The event for Roxanne Barber will be from noon to 7 p.m. at SBB.

Barber grew up in the Grand Strand and has been a fixture in the motorcycle community for many years.

Her father, Bill Barber, a former SBB general manager and events coordinator, said she has created relationships with many people in the community through the years. He said the community has always been there for her.

The event will feature music, raffles, silent auctions and more.

Bill Barber said he is thankful for all the motorcycle community has done.



“Never thought that we’d be in that position where somebody in our family would need some help, so it’s very heart-warming,” he said. “It’s actually fun to see everybody and [have] everybody put their muscle together and work for the same thing. The motorcycle community in the Grand Strand is very giving.”