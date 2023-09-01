GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A magistrate judge in Georgetown County has been suspended for failing to report for duty on many occasions, according to an August 30th ruling by the state’s highest court.

According to the order, signed by South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty, Georgetown County Magistrate Judge James K. McKenzie has failed on numerous occasions to report for duty at Georgetown County Magistrate Court.

The order further states that the “dereliction of duty is an unacceptable affront to the fair administration of justice and the courts. Therefore, pursuant to Article V, Section 4 of the South Carolina Constitution.”

Judge McKenzie was sworn in as the county’s new magistrate in May 2019 and served the Murrells Inlet community, according to the county. He replaced former Judge John Benso, who retired a month earlier.

McKenzie brought with him 34 years of law enforcement experience which included 27 years with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

McKenzie is suspended from his magisterial duties until further notice, without compensation from Georgetown County.