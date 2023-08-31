PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Some homes in Pawleys Island faced major storm damage from Idalia.

That damage was evident on True Blue Drive, where residents said it sounded like a train was coming right before a tree fell on top of their house.

“You know, everything happened at one time — the tree crashed, all we heard was a loud noise and we just went to the other side of the house as quickly as possible,” Shannon Wyrick said.

Tropical Storm Idalia swept through the Grand Strand area Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for the coastline that was in effect from about noon until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Many residents in Pawleys Island said at about 6 p.m. there was some rain and wind out, but out of nowhere the conditions picked up intensely.

“We just knew between six and all night long that the hurricane would pass through, so I thought the worst part would be later on, so we’re just sitting there after work eating some grapes,” Wyrick said.

Wyrick was in her mother’s home when she and her friend heard a train-like sound and a second later, a tree from their front yard came crashing into the room.

Both Wyrick and her mother said that in the 20 years of living in their Pawleys Island home, they’ve never experienced what felt like a tornado.

“It was just the scariest noise you can think of, just like, loud, because it was just like a tornado, tree crashing, right next to us from the window, we just instantly stood up and tried to go,” Wyrick said. “I knew the safest room in the house would be the laundry room, so we just stood up and I said, ‘let’s go to the laundry room as quick as possible,’ and then we were like, where’s the dog, where’s my mom? We just checked on them.”

Wyrick said this was the last thing she expected to happen to them, especially during a tropical storm.

“Normally, I’m very cautious, I like to evacuate,” she said. “But this one, I was like, it’s not even going to be a hurricane, it’s just a tropical storm coming through so I was like, nothing to worry about.”

Wyrick added that even though part of their house is damaged, no one got hurt.

“Thankful we were all there to all help each other get safe,” she said.