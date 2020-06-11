Scattered showers and storms will continue through the weekend

Scattered thunderstorms and heavy downpours will be back Friday, and continue into the weekend. A cold front will stall across the Carolinas tonight, and linger in the area through the weekend. The front will provide a focus for thunderstorms each day through the weekend, and the warm, humid weather will provide fuel for heavy rain. Since the ground in our area is already saturated, flooding will be possible with the heavy downpours. The clouds and rain showers will keep our high temperatures in the low to mid 80s through the weekend. Rain chances will continue into next week. High pressure may build into the Carolinas by the middle of the week, bringing some drier weather.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows 71 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain is possible. Highs 84 inland, 80 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 80-85.