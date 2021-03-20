Scattered showers for your Sunday

Happy Spring! Today is the first day of spring but our weather did not reflect that.

Throughout the afternoon we did see some sunshine but overall it was mostly cloudy for your Saturday. Overnight tonight we’re going to see clouds continue to linger overhead. Along the beach we’ll see some scattered showers during the overnight hours but the Pee Dee will remain dry through to Sunday.

For your Sunday afternoon we’ll see more clouds with a chance for scattered showers mostly along the beaches. We will also be a bit warmer with highs back up closer to normal in the low 60s.

For the start of the work week we’ll start to dry out with some more sunshine mixed in there as well. By the mid way point of the work week we’ll see highs back up into the 70s.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

TONIGHT: Cloud cover holds with lows in the lower and mid-40s.

TOMORROW: Limited breaks of sun; Chance for isolated showers. Highs around or just above 60.