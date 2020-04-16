Scattered showers this weekend

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) - State health officials say more than half of all people killed by coronavirus are African Americans and one Pee Dee lawmaker is pushing for reforms to inequalities in healthcare.

The CDC says nationwide, one out of every three coronavirus cases are African American patients, even though the black population only makes up about 13 percent of the U.S. That similar trend is being seen in South Carolina, following the troubling national pattern.