Scattered showers to start the week

After a very sunny start to the day clouds have started to roll lover hte region. Overnight tonight we’ll see more and more cloud coverage build over the area which will lead to a very mild start to the day on Monday. Lows will bottom out mostly in the 40s which is above average for this time of year.

A damper pattern is taking shape for the workweek, with isolated to scattered showers continuing through the middle of the week after starting tomorrow. Our best shot at higher rates of rain accumulation will be Wednesday. We are also tracking a major warm-up to start off the week.

Tomorrow highs will be in the mid to upper 60s and by Tuesday we’ll see some highs topping out in the 70s. Enjoy the warmer temperatures while they last though, because by Wednesday another cold front will roll over the region cooling us back down into the 50s to finish the week.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase with lows in the mid 40s.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the upper-mid 60s.