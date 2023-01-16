MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Cloud cover will be increasing into the overnight hours. Temperatures will be much milder tonight and will be 4-7 degrees above average. The beaches will bottom out in the low-40s, and the Pee Dee will see the upper-30s to nearly 40 degrees.

The cloud cover is going to be persistent throughout the day tomorrow. The morning commute will be calm and dry, but by the afternoon some scattered showers are going to make their way into the area from the west. Showers will be on and off over the course of the afternoon and evening, but things dry out into the overnight hours.

High temperatures for tomorrow are going to be in the mid-60s. Some spots along the border belt are expected to be cooler. Low temperatures tomorrow night will be much warmer than the previous with low-to-mid-50s observed.

Clouds will break up slightly on Wednesday. It will be dry and the warming trend will continue. The Pee Dee will reach 70 degrees and the Grand Strand will be in the upper-60s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible in the evening time as a cold front moves through the area. The passage of the front is going to cool things down for Friday when temperatures return to the mid-60s. Sunshine will be back as well.