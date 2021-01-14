Scattered showers tomorrow, then cooler weather for the weekend

Mild weather will continue tomorrow, then cooler weather returns for the weekend. Tonight will be clear and cold with patchy fog.

Temperatures tomorrow will warm to near 60. Clouds will increase with scattered showers in the afternoon. A cold front will move through late in the day, with cooler, drier air pushing in for the weekend. It will be partly sunny, windy and cooler Saturday with highs in the low 50s. It will stay cool on Sunday with temperatures staying in the 50s.

A weak storm system will bring a slight chance for a shower Monday, and this will keep the cool weather in place through Tuesday. We should warm up for the second half of next week.

Tonight, clear and cold with patchy fog. Lows 32 inland, 38 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and mild with showers late in the day. Highs near 60.

Saturday, partly sunny, windy and cooler. Highs in the low 50s.