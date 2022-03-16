Rain showers will continue tonight before moving away tomorrow. A storm system will move across the Carolinas tonight with scattered showers and even a thunderstorm. It will stay mild with low temperatures in the 50s. A few showers may linger early tomorrow morning, then skies will clear and sunshine will return for the afternoon. This sunshine will warm us into the 70s. Warm weather will continue Friday with some spots in the upper 70s. A few showers will develop Friday night into Saturday ahead of a cold front that will move through late Saturday. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler on Sunday. Sunshine will return Sunday and continue into next week as we warm up. By Tuesday, temperatures will be back into the mid to upper 70s. Another chance for rain will move in on Wednesday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 55 inland, 58 beaches.

Tomorrow, morning showers, the clearing and warmer. Highs 74 inland, 72 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.