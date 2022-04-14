Cooler weather will be moving in late tonight. A cold front will move through tonight with a few scattered showers. Rain will push offshore late tonight, and cooler, drier air will move in by morning. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow, but it will be a little cooler than it has been with highs closer to normal in the 70s. Warmer, more humid air will move back in on Saturday, and another cold front late in the day will bring a chance for thunderstorms. Cooler weather will return for Easter Sunday. A storm system will increase clouds in the afternoon with rain arriving late in the day Sunday and continuing into Monday. It will stay cool Monday, then start to warm up as sunshine returns for the middle of next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. Lows 52 inland, 58 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, not as warm. Highs 76 inland, 72 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and warmer with a chance for thunderstorms. Highs 75-80.